ಎಸ್ಪಿ ವಿಭಜನೆಯನ್ನು ತಡೆಯಲು ಆ ದೇವರಿಂದಲೂ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ!

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 14:50 [IST]

English summary

The Samajwadi Party is splitting and even God can't save it. After being snubbed in public by his father, Akhilesh Yavav the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh decided to release his own list of candidates for the forthcoming elections. In the list of 235 released by Akhilesh, 171 are sitting MLAs while the rest are new faces.