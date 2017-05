ಕೊಡಲಿಯೇಟಿಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧವಾಗಿದ್ದ ಮರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮರುಜೀವ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:37 [IST]

English summary

MLA from Andhra Pradesh has translocated peeplal and other trees on the highway of Vijayawada-Machalipattanam which were to be axed for widening the highway. The MLA Bode Prasad took initiative, put money from his pocket and shifted the big trees to other location.