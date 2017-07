GST ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಸೂರತ್ ಬಟ್ಟೆ ವ್ಯಾಪಾರಿಗಳಿಂದ ಭಾರೀ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH : Police baton charge on cloth traders in Surat, Gujarat who were protesting against #GST . pic.twitter.com/z3Sfj896PA

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 18:43 [IST]

English summary

Textile traders of Surat city, Gujarat held protest against implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST). Protesters opposed 12 percent tax on cloths under GST and demanded for lower tax.