ಇಶ್ಫಕ್ ಪದ್ದರ್ ಎನ್ ಕೌಂಟರ್: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರಿಂದ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ

India

Trupti Hegde

While we are enjoying our Saturday, brothers in uniform are flushing out suspected killers of #martyr #UmmerFayaz #Kulgam J&K 🇮🇳 #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/gnxhfBFuQr

Good morning India 🇮🇳 When we r having morning tea☕️ ,our brothers in uniform gunned down 1 terrorist in Tantraypora, #Kulgam J&K @adgpi 💪

#EidAlAdha treat by our Armed Forces.. Lashkar-e-Taiyba terrorist #IshfaqPadder gunned down another Pig an accomplice is on d run

English summary

A terrorist, named Ishfaq Paddar involved in murder of Lt Umar Fayaz killed in an encounter by Indian army in Kulgam in Jammu and kashmir. Twitterians praise Indian army for this achievement. Here are some twitter statements on Ishfaq Paddar encounter