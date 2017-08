ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಫೀಸ್ ಸಯೀದ್ ಪಕ್ಷದಿಂದ ಅಬ್ಬರದ ಪ್ರಚಾರ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa which had funded the Mumbai 26/11 attack has officially launched its political outfit Milli Muslim League Pakistan. The JuD which is the financial wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba decided to effect the name change took the call due to extreme pressure from the United States.