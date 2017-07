ಅಮಾಯಕರನ್ನು ಬಲಿತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡವರನ್ನು ಅಮರನಾಥನೇ ಶಿಕ್ಷಿಸಲಿ...

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 13:05 [IST]

English summary

Now there is pindrop silence after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which 7 pilgrims were killed many injured in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on July 10th. Whole India is condemning the hilarious acts of terrorists.