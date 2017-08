ಉಗ್ರ ದುಜಾನಾ ಶವ ಒಯ್ಯುವಂತೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾರತ ಸೂಚನೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

For the first time in 30 years, India has demanded that Pakistan take back the body of its terrorist Abu Dujana who was killed in an encounter on Tuesday. The Jammu and Kashmir police will approach the Pakistan High Commission urging them to take the body of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist back.