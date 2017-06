ಮೋದಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಸೇರಲು ಪ್ರೇರಣೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ಆತ್ಮಸ್ಥಾನಾನಂದಜೀ ನಿಧನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, June 19, 2017

Swami Atmasthananda Maharaj, 98, president of the Belur-headquartered Ramkrishna Math and Mission, also believed to have initiated Prime Minister Narendra Modi into politics, died of age-related ailments in Kolkata's Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on Sunday evening.