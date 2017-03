ಪದಗಳ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಜಾಣ್ಮೆಯಿಂದ ಕೂಡಿರಬೇಕು: ವರ್ಮಾಗೆ ಸನ್ನಿ ತಿರುಗೇಟು

ವಿಶ್ವ ಮಹಿಳಾ ದಿನದಂದು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಸನ್ನಿ ಲಿಯೋನ್ ನಂತೆ ಪುರುಷರನ್ನು ಖುಷಿ ಪಡಿಸಬೇಕೆಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ.

Ok if u want to take law into ur own hands I will be available at my office in Veeradesai road next to empire dubbing studio https://t.co/c280uVJ8vH

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives

Change only happens when we have one voice, so let's choose your words wisely! Peace and love!! pic.twitter.com/B3SSX3fgaN

Story first published: Friday, March 10, 2017, 14:13 [IST]

English summary

Sunny Leone posted a video on Twitter in which she asks all to change mindset. While she doesn’t take names, it is evident she is talking in the context of Ram Gopal Varma’s apology on his tweet on March 8.