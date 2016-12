Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will visit IIT Kharagpur in January 2017 during his private visit to India. Sundar Pichai is distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. He is likely to make an announcement for small business and startups. ಜನವರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಐಐಟಿ ಖರಗ್ಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಸುಂದರ್ ಪಿಚೈ ಭೇಟಿ