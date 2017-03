'ಚಪ್ಪಲಿ' ಸಂಸದ ರವೀಂದ್ರ ಗಾಯಕ್ವಾಡ್ ಗೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಮುಖಭಂಗ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

For the second time in less than a week, Air India has refused to fly Ravindra Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena parliamentarian, who assaulted an airline manager last week, bragging, "I hit him with my slipper 25 times."