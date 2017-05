ಸೈಕ್ಲೋನ್ ಮೋರಾದಿಂದ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮತ್ತೆ ಮುಂದಕ್ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, May 29, 2017, 11:10 [IST]

South West Monsoon may advance as cyclose Mora intensifies in Bay of Bengal. North East states may receive heavy to very heavy rain due to this cyclone Mora. Officially arrival of the monsoon to India may delay by another 24 hours. Few parts of Karnataka too have received good rain pre-monsoon.