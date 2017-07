ರಾಹುಲ್ ಪಟ್ಟಾಭಿಷೇಕಕ್ಕೆ ಸೋನಿಯಾಗೇ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಲ್ಲ

India

ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Saturday, July 15, 2017, 14:35 [IST]

English summary

The Congress is fighting two wars at the same time-one against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the second against its very own, Rahul Gandhi. While the first one is an open challenge to the Congress to arrest the growing popularity of Modi, the other one is a far trickier battle.