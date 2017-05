ಜಾಧವ್ ನ ಹಿಡಿದು ತಂದಿದ್ದು ಇರಾನ್ ನಿಂದಲೇ ಎಂದ ಐಎಸ್ ಐ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 8:19 [IST]

English summary

In a tight slap for the lies that Pakistan has been telling, Amjad Shoaib, an ex-ISI official has admitted that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured from Iran. This negates Pakistan's claims that Jadhav was caught in their own country on charges of spying.