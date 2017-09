ಸಿಮ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್‌ ಜೊತೆ ಆಧಾರ್ ಜೋಡಣೆ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

If your SIM cards are not linked to Aadhaar, it would be deactivated. The Centre has made it clear that all SIM cards must be linked with Aadhaar by February 2018. The Centre said in a notice that Aadhaar mobile linkage was being done as per orders passed by the Supreme Court in February 2017 while hearing the Lokniti foundation case.