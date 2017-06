ಡೈವೋರ್ಸ್ ಕೊಡಿ ಇಲ್ಲ, ಜೀವನಾಂಶ ವಾಪಾಸ್ ಮಾಡಿ: ಅಹ್ಮದಾಬಾದ್ ಕೋರ್ಟ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 12:56 [IST]

English summary

A woman was asked to return Rs 15 lakh alimony on the ground that she had refused to sign the divorce papers. This landmark verdict was delivered by a court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Either deposit the money to court registry or divorce your husband, the court said. If the woman agrees to divorce her husband then she will get the money or else the court registry will give the money back to her husband. The court has ordered her to return Rs 15 lakh in full by June 10.