ಮಹಾದೇವಿಗೆ ಸಂಸದರಿಂದಲೂ ಹರಿದುಬಂದ ಸಹಾಯಹಸ್ತ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, February 23, 2017, 15:36 [IST]

English summary

Two days after OneIndia reported on the unfulfilled promises to Siachen Braveheart Hanumanthappa Koppad's family, support continues to flow in for Mahadevi Koppad. Union ministers like Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi and prominent leaders like Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Meenakshi Lekhi through their offices are in constant touch with the 27-year-old wife of a martyr.