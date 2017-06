Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has nominated Kum Shobha Karandlaje to the UK Election Assignment Mission. Shobha Karandlaje will act as Official Parliamentary Observer in the election of UK parliament slated to be held on Thursday, 8th June 2017.