ಚಪ್ಪಲಿಯೇಟು ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಶಿವಸೇನಾ ಸಂಸದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಫ್ಐಆರ್

ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗೆ ಚಪ್ಪಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಡೆದ ಶಿವಸೇನಾ ಸಂಸದ

Story first published: Thursday, March 23, 2017, 16:08 [IST]

English summary

In an appalling display of high-handedness, a Shiv Sena parliamentarian took off his slipper and beat an Air India employee during an argument over a seat.