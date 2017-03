ನಟಿಯಿಂದ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಲೈಂಗಿಕ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯದ ಆರೋಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Mumbai: Shilpa Shinde files FIR in Waliv against Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai's producer Sanjay Kohli, accusing him of sexual harassment(file pic) pic.twitter.com/R8TWtzJ8jM

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shilpa Shinde has filed an FIR against the show’s producer, Sanjay Kohli, accusing him of sexual harassment The FIR was filed at Walvi Naigaon police station near Mumbai on Thursday.