ಸುನಂದಾ ಪುಷ್ಕರ್ ಸಾವಿನ ಸಾಕ್ಷ್ಯಾಧಾರ ನಾಶ: ಸುಬ್ರಮಣ್ಯಂ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಆರೋಪ

India

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP leader Subramanian swamy has alleged that Delhi police has failed investigate the mistery of Sunanda Pushkar death. He also alleged that Sunanda's husband Shashi Tharoor lied in the case and the evidences were tampered. After 3 years of investigation the police came up with no result. This case should be investigated by CBI, he said.