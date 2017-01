ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಯ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿದ ಕಿಂಗ್ ಖಾನ್ ಶಾರುಖ್

ಗುಜರಾತಿನ ವಡೋದರಾ ರೈಲು ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಲ್ತುಳಿತಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿಲುಕಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ದುರಂತದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಶಾರುಖ್ ಖಾನ್ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿ, ಇಂಥ ದುರಂತಗಳು ನಡೆಯಬಾರದು, ಆತನ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Delhi: Massive crowd gathers at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station to see Shah Rukh Khan who is promoting his movie #Raees pic.twitter.com/BU65E0yu7n

Its unfortunate, my prayers are with the family of the deceased (died during commotion): SRK at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station #Raees pic.twitter.com/KD89C7Kgcx

#WATCH : Massive crowd gathered at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station as Shah Rukh Khan reaches Delhi for promotion of his film #Raees pic.twitter.com/nBZNRwblac

Delhi-Huge crowd erupts at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station as Shah Rukh Khan reaches the national capital by train for promotion of #Raees pic.twitter.com/UOYGya4Bnz

English summary

Its unfortunate, my prayers are with the family of the deceased (died during commotion): ShahRukh Khan at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station during the #Raees film promotion.