OMG! ದೈವಿಕ ಸೆಕ್ಸ್, ಅಲ್ಲಾ ಮಾ ಸೋಫಿಯಾ ಆವಿಷ್ಕಾರ

The number 666 relates to thecarbon atom, and man. Carbon-12; one of 5 elements in the human DNA is composed of 6 protons, 6 electrons and 6 neutrons, which equates to 666. Carbon-12 is the most abundant of the two stable isotopes of the element carbon, accounting for 98.89% of carbon. Its abundance is due to the Triple-alpha process by which it is created in stars, and as Carl Sagan had once said, “we’re made of star stuff." Lucifer is another word for phosphorus. The Latin word corresponding to Greek Phosphorus is “Lucifer.” Phosphorus (Greek Φωσφόρος Phōsphoros), a name meaning “Light-Bringer”, is the Morning Star. When phosphorus is combined with the elements below and carbon, it forms our very DNA. #knowledge #sacred #wakeup #gods

