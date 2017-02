ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದವನಿಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ಲಾಟರಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಕೋಟಿ ರುಪಾಯಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

For 24-year-old Azad Singh, buying a lottery ticket for the first time proved to be quite lucky. He hit the jackpot with the ticket, winning the ₹1.5-crore cash prize. A resident of Dayyar village of Fatehabad district, Azad lives in a mud house and runs a small confectionery shop at the village bus stand.