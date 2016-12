ಕಾನ್ಪುರ ಬಳಿ ಹಳಿ ತಪ್ಪಿದ ರೈಲಿನ 15 ಬೋಗಿಗಳು, ಹಲವರಿಗೆ ಗಾಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 7:23 [IST]

The Saeldah-Ajmer express has derailed at the Rura station in Kanpur's Dehat district on Wednesday morning. 14 bogies of train number 12987 have derailed, reports suggest. 12 persons including a guard has been injured, preliminary reports also state.