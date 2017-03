ಎಸ್.ಎಂ. ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಅಧಿಕೃತವಾಗಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ

ಕಾರಣಾಂತರಗಳಿಂದ ಮುಂದೂಡಲ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದ ಎಸ್.ಎಂ. ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಅವರ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಗೆ ಈಗ ಕಾಲ ಕೂಡಿಬಂದಿದೆ.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 17:48 [IST]

After four decades in the Indian National Congress, veteran politician S M Krishna joined the BJP on Wednesday. Welcomed by senior BJP leaders at the party's headquarters in the national capital, S M Krishna was inducted into the party in the presence of Amit Shah.