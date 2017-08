ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸರ್ವನಾಶ ಇಲ್ಲಿಂದಲೇ, ಈ ಕ್ಷಣದಿಂದಲೇ ಆರಂಭ: ಲಾಲೂ

India

Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Lalu attacks Modi, Nitish in #PatnaRally , says 'wont compromise on ideology even if I get hanged' #DeshBachao https://t.co/PgjYH3Y3fQ pic.twitter.com/82bhAXGUUK

English summary

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday (Aug 27) launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre and Nitish Kumar-led coalition government in Bihar saying that it was him who made Kumar CM of Bihar. RJD chief managed to gather top leaders of opposition parties under the banner of “BJP bhagao, desh bachao”.