ಗೋಮಾಂಸ ನಿಷೇಧಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆ ಹಾಕಿದ ಸುಪ್ರಿಂ ಕೋರ್ಟಿನ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ತೀರ್ಪು

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Right to Privacy verdict is expected to have a bearing on a lot of cases. It would not just have a bearing on Aadhaar, but also on beef ban as well. The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a historic judgment in which it declared Right to Privacy as a fundamental right.