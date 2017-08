ಅಪನಗದೀಕರಣ ಎಫೆಕ್ಟ್: ಅರ್ಧಕರ್ಧ ಇಳಿದ ರಿಸರ್ವ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಲಾಭಾಂಶ!

India

Rs 30,659 transfer by RBI to govt lower than 65,876 of last year, so RBI can at least calculate the simple difference in the figure

RBI to transfer Rs 30,659 cr compared to Rs 65,876 cr last year. Excuse: We were busy counting the notes.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to pay Rs 30,659 crore dividend to Union government, less than half of what it paid in previous year. RBI’s Central Board, at its meeting held today (Aug 10), approved the transfer of surplus amount to the union government for the year ended June 30, 2017.