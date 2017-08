ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ ತೀರ್ಪು : ನ್ಯಾಯಮೂರ್ತಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಝಡ್ ಪ್ಲಸ್ ಭದ್ರತೆ?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Centre is yet to decide on according Z plus security to the CBI court judge who held Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty. Meanwhile special arrangements are in place to fly the judge to the Rohtak jail and read out the sentence to be awarded to Ram Rahim held guilty on rape charges.