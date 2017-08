Live : ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ಪ್ರಕಟ, ಕಂಡಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡು ಆದೇಶ

India

A high alert has been declared in Haryana and the adjoining states ahead of the crucial sentencing of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Ram Rahim was convicted in a 2002 rape case on Friday following which Haryana witnessed large scale violence in which over 30 persons died and scores others were injured.