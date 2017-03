ಮಹಿಳೆಯರನ್ನು ಸನ್ನಿಲಿಯೋನ್ ಗೆ ಹೋಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ಆರ್ ಜಿವಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು

ವಿಶ್ವ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ದಿನ ವಿವಾದಾತ್ಮಕ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ರಾಮ್ ಗೋಪಾಲ್ ವರ್ಮಾ; ಮಹಿಳೆಯರನ್ನು ಸನ್ನಿ ಲಿಯೋನ್ ಹೋಲಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಹಲವರಿಂದ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, March 9, 2017, 10:05 [IST]

English summary

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is in legal trouble as his tweet become controversial on Women's day. One of his tweets, he suggested as 'all women should give happiness as Sunny Leone gives'. Ranaragini, a women activists association in Goa has filed a complaint against director in Mapusa of Goa.