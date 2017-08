ಸೆ.1 ರಿಂದ ಸದ್ಗುರು ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ Rally for Rivers ಆರಂಭ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Sure your support had reached so many people. Happy u r rallying with us #RallyForRivers Thank u so much Jr.NTR gaaru pic.twitter.com/qSdDkh8Sjv

To have our rivers flowing is the best legacy we can pass on. Deeply appreciate your support. Blessings. -Sg @tarak9999 #RallyForRivers pic.twitter.com/YXpNPXEjbk

English summary

Isha foundation of spiritual leader Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev has organised rally for river from Sep 1st to Oct 2nd, from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to Delhi. The main aim of the rally is to create awareness about our depleting river.