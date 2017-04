ಹುತಾತ್ಮರ ತ್ಯಾಗ ವ್ಯರ್ಥವಾಗಲು ಬಿಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ: ರಾಜ್ ನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Central home minister Rajnath Singh assures retaliation over 26 CRPF jawan's killing by Naxals on April 24, 2017. He was talking to the press in joint press meet with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ramana Singh on April 25, 2017 after paying homage to the bodies of Jawan's who killed in the attack.