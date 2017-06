ಶಿಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ ಬದಿಗೊತ್ತಿ ಸೈನಿಕನನ್ನು ಆಲಂಗಿಸಿದ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 9:25 [IST]

English summary

Godhraj Meena, a BSF constable suffered 85 per cent disability after he was hit by bullets fired by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014. On Thursday he was moved to tears when Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh broke protocol and hugged him.