India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

At least four people were killed and five injured after a truck and a jeep collided on the Fatehpur- Sikar highway near the Pinjrapole Gaushala village on Aug 19th. After receiving the information, Fatehpur police officer Mahavir Singh Rathor reached at the spot immediately and shifted all the injured to a hospital.