'ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೇಳೋ ತನಕ ಮೋದಿಯನ್ನು ಸಂಸತ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಲು ಬಿಡೆವು'

ವಿವಾದ ಭುಗಿಲೆಬ್ಬಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯ 'ರೈನ್ ಕೋಟ್' ಟೀಕೆ; ಆಕ್ರೋಶಗೊಂಡ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿಗರಿಂದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚನೆಗೆ ಆಗ್ರಹ

Story first published: Thursday, February 9, 2017, 0:53 [IST]

The Congress has decided to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament until he apologises for his “raincoat” jibe made against former PM Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, putting questions on the functioning of the ongoing Budget Session and the upcoming Monsoon Session.