ರೈಲ್ವೆಗೆ ಬರಲಿದೆː ಬಾರ್ ಕೊಡೆಡ್ ಟಿಕೆಟ್, ಸ್ವಯಂ ಚಾಲಿತ ಗೇಟ್

India

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 8:12 [IST]

English summary

The Railways will go the Metro way and install automatic flap gates with bar code scanners at stations to facilitate faster ticket checking and ease the pressure on ticket examiners and collectors. To begin with, the access control system, already operational in Kolkata and Delhi Metro services, will be implemented at non-metropolitan stations where traffic rush is very less.