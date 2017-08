ಮನನೊಂದು ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆಗೆ ಮುಂದಾಗಿದ್ದ ರೈಲ್ವೆಸಚಿವ ಪ್ರಭು

India

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

New India envisioned by PM deserves a Rlys which is efficient and modern. I promise that is the path, on which Rlys is progressing now (3/5)

English summary

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday offered to resign after two derailment incidents. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me to be patient and work for the betterment of the railway network