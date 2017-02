ಇನ್ಮುಂದೆ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕಿನಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಲಭ್ಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಟಿಕೆಟ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 13:39 [IST]

In a major step towards easing availability of train tickets, the Indian Railways will soon start disbursing tickets of the general class from banks.The railway board had started working on this in August 2016 and the initiative is said to be in its final stages now. The Indian Railways and the State Bank of India are in constant touch to work out the modalities for this.