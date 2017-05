ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ ಮೇಲಿನ ಆರೋಪದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನು?

ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆಷ್ಟೇ, ದೆಹಲಿ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮಂಡಲದಿಂದ ಹೊರದಬ್ಬಲ್ಪಟ್ಟ ಕಪಿಲ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರು, ಅರವಿಂದ್ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನೀರಿನ ಟ್ಯಾಂಕರ್ ಹಗರಣದ ಆರೋಪ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.

The thing I like about the truth is, it has a habit of coming out https://t.co/ktaWgvJDRN

Story first published: Monday, May 8, 2017, 22:25 [IST]

English summary

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday suggested that the "truth" has come out in the case of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been accused by his former minister Kapil Mishra of receiving Rs 2 crore cash from his ministerial colleague Satyendra Jain.