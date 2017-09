ಅಡ್ವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ್ದ ಆರ್ ಕೆ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಈಗ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ

India

R K SIngh, the IAS officer from Bihar was sworn in to the Narendra Modi ministry on Sunday. The first-term MP from Arrah was always known as a tough officer his toughest assignment was to arrest LK Advani when the BJP stalwart's 'Ram Rath' rolled on unhindered from Ayodhya on way to Somnath in October 1990.