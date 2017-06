ಪಿಎಸ್ ಎಲ್ ವಿ-ಸಿ38 ಉಡಾವಣೆ: ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಕ್ಷಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾದ ಇಸ್ರೋ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH : ISRO launches PSLV-C38 rocket on a mission to put 31 satellites into orbit from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/WNrvaFDngP

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 10:31 [IST]

English summary

Indian Space research centre ( ISRO) has launched PSLV-C38 successfully. Cartosat-2 and 30 foreign satellites from Sriharikota has launched by ISRO from satish dhawan space centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on 23rd June.