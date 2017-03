ಮೈಸೂರು ಸಂಸದ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪ್ರಭಾ ದೂರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, March 23, 2017, 21:22 [IST]

English summary

Progressive writer Prabha Belavangala has registered a complaint against Mysuru-Coorg MP Pratap Simha, complaining that Simha has made derogatory statement against her recently. Pratap Simha made a statement against her regarding one of her facebook posting against Uttar Pradesh's new chief minister Yogi Adityanath.