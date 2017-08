ಚೀನಾ ಪರ ಒಲವಿರುವ ಉಗ್ರ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳಿಂದ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ದಿನ ಬಹಿಷ್ಕಾರ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Several pro-China outfits in North East have called for the boycott of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. In a joint statement, seven terrorist outfits said that India’s plans to celebrate their 70th Independence Day in a grand way is a sign of nervousness due to the Doklam stand-off with China.