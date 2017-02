ರಾಯ್ ಬರೇಲಿ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ ಕೆಣಕಿದ್ದು ಹೀಗೆ!

ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ ಅಸೆಂಬ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಾಧ್ರಾ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಂತೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮೋದಿ ವಿರುದ್ದ ಕಿಡಿಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

As per #priyankagandhi UP doesn’t need to go to an outsider but Priyanka Didi is an outsider to family system (imported Surname)

Gandhi family forgets they ruled India for 6 decades yet they complain how backward the nation and some states are #PriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/TCVPO0M0XI

Yea #priyankagandhi #UP needs an outsider for development. After all#UPKeLadke & their families only developed themselves.

After looking at Amethi/RaiBareli and how backward and powerless those villages are I am sure UP need outsider like Modi. #priyankagandhi https://t.co/1eMs1ERDsr

Story first published: Friday, February 17, 2017, 22:05 [IST]

English summary

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her first campaign speech on Friday (Feb 17) for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh polls attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “adopted son” remark, saying the state has its own sons.