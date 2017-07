ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ಕೋರ್ಸಿಗೆ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇ ತರಬೇತಿ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿǃ

India

Mahesh

At the occasion of 'Guru Purnima,' President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday launched 'Swayam Prabha', a digital platform intent on revolutionising education in the country.Hundreds of courses will be delivered through DTH channels, tablets and mobiles. Swayam Prabha can be accessed 24x7.