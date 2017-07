India

Three days after Parliamentarians voted to choose India's 14th President, the country will know about their choice on Thursday. Whether Ram Nath Kovind or Meira Kumar will be India's next president has been already decided by 776 MPs and 4,120 MLAs who voted on Monday.The elected President will take oath on July 25, the same day current president Pranab Mukherjee's term expires.