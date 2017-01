ತಾಯ್ನಾಡಿನ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಜೆಗಳು ಮುಟ್ಟಬೇಕು: ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಕರೆ

ಅರವತ್ತೆಂಟನೇ ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಆಚರಿಸಲು ಸಿದ್ಧವಾಗಿರುವ ದೇಶವನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಪ್ರಣವ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ.

English summary

With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, President Pranab Mukherjee addresed the nation on wednesday night. He described the Indian democracy is an oasis and urged the citizens to live with the interests of motherland. He justified the step taken by the Central Government to curb black money.