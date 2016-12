ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಕೋರ್ಟಿನ ಸಿಜೆಐ ಆಗಿ ಜೆಎಸ್ ಖೇಹರ್ ನೇಮಿಸಿದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The President of India today appointed Justice J S Khehar as the Chief Justice of India. He will take over the CJI on January 4 and succeed Justice T S Thakur. Incidentally Justice Khehar will be the first from the Sikh community to become the Chief Justice of India.